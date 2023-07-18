BSP Reaching Unserved Communities

While this is saving a lot of time and money for the rural community, BSP continues its commitment to financial inclusion and reaching underserved through such community services.

BSP Banking Agency Manager, Stanley Seimoni said BSP recognizes the importance of providing banking services to all individuals, regardless of their geographical location.

“Their collaboration with BSP ensures a comprehensive and seamless experience for customers, further enhancing the accessibility and convenience of banking services in the region.” He said.

With this new Agent, Manam Islanders can now enjoy the convenience of accessing banking services right in their own community.

“To ensure a seamless experience when using the Agent service, customers are required to have their mobile phone numbers registered in order to receive One-Time Passwords (OTP) for transaction facilitation,” Seimoni said.

Community representative of Manam Islanders, Michael Rupunae acknowledged the collaborative partnership between Digicel PNG and The NID Office in assisting customers with the registration of their mobile SIM cards and National Identification (NID) Cards.

Additionally, customers have the option to bring their Kundu card if they wish to withdraw cash from the EFTPoS Terminal. These measures are in place to enhance security and provide customers with convenient and secure access to banking services through the agent network.

In addition to the Manam Island Agent, BSP has eight other operational Agents in Madang. These Agents, including;

Barasi Cash Agent at Divine Word University, Berakah Agri Trading at Malala High School (Bogia Station), Biabi Cash Agent on Karkar Island, Madang Energy Distributors in Madang Town, Migima Trading Cash Agent at Torokina Estate in Madang Town, Rait Kona Solutions Cash Agent in Potsdam Carecentre in Bogia Station, and Sauto Trading Cash Agent at Raikos District.

BSP has 266 active Cash Agents around the country.