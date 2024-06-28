BSP to promotes home ownership at Hausples Show

The show started today and will end tomorrow is a cornerstone in Papua New Guinea's real estate calendar, promising a platform for industry players to showcase their offerings to a diverse audience of local and international property enthusiasts.

Amelia Minnopu, BSP's Corporate Sponsorship Manager, expressed enthusiasm about the bank's involvement, emphasizing its commitment to providing financial guidance to prospective homeowners.

Highlighting BSP's range of Home Loan products—including the First Home Ownership Loan, Standard Home Loan, and Personal Property Investment Loan—Minnopu underscored the significance of informed decision-making in real estate transactions.

"Owning a home is a pivotal financial milestone for many Papua New Guineans," Minnopu remarked. "Our participation in the Hausples Show not only allows us to educate visitors about our loan options but also facilitates direct engagement through seminars and Q&A sessions."

Following their accolade for Best Exhibition Booth at last year's event, BSP looks forward to once again elevating the show experience. "Our lending experts will be on hand to assist with home loan calculations and digital banking registrations," Minnopu added, emphasizing BSP's role in empowering clients through accessible banking solutions.

Since 2014, BSP has helped over a thousand Papua New Guineans achieve homeownership, a testament to its ongoing dedication to turning property dreams into reality.

For those considering homeownership or interested in financial advice, BSP invites all attendees to visit their booth at the Hausples Show for personalized assistance and insights.