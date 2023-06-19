BSP pays tribute to Sir Kostas

BSP Chairman, Robert Bradshaw said Sir Kostas’s passing is a huge loss for the business community in Papua New Guinea and across the Pacific region.

“As Chairman of BSP for 12 years, many of us at BSP were able to personally witness Sir Kostas’s drive and warmth and benefit from the wisdom he so kindly shared with others,” Bradshaw said.

Sir Kostas joined the BSP Board in 2009 and was BSP’s Chairman from 2011 to his recent retirement in February 2023. During Sir Kostas’s time as Chairman BSP achieved many milestones including an expansion across the Pacific and listing on the Australian Stock Exchange.

“The health and firm foundation that BSP has today is due to the strong thoughtful leadership by Sir Kostas during his time as Chairman,” Mr Bradshaw said.

“There are now more than 4,000 BSP employees proudly serving our banking clients across seven countries who reflect Sir Kostas’s incredible legacy at BSP.”