BSP To Open 6th Branch In Lae

“This will strengthen our physical presence in Lae through our new Eriku Branch. This will enable BSP to continue to better serve the residents and people of Morobe Province,” said BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming.

BSP currently serves more than 152,000 BSP customers through its five 5 branches Lae Top Town, Lae Market, Lae Commercial Centre, Lae SME Centre and Bulolo Branch. The bank also has 3 Sub-Branches and 19 Agents in the province.

BSP Group General Manager for Retail, Daniel Faunt said BSP’s expansion enables BSP to continue to strengthen its relationship with larger and remote communities in provinces such as Morobe.

“Apart from delivering improved and innovative banking and payment solutions for the masses in Lae, we continue to bring basic banking services.

“The services include opening of accounts in rural areas such as Finchhaffen, registering customers for mobile banking and also establishing Cash Agents as far as Wau - Bulolo to continue the basic banking services in rural Morobe,” he said.

Mr Faunt added that BSP not only provides banking in these areas, but it also delivers community projects to improve the lives of people.