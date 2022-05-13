BSP Online Solution To Ease Payment Issues

Payment of school fee has been an on-going issue for all students, parents, sponsors and education institutions throughout PNG, thus BSP’s online payment solution will cover such issues and a solution to both parties to avoid visiting the branches and for an efficient reconciliation process.

UPNG’s Director of Information and Communication Technology, William Tapio said the payment method the school wants to encourage parents, guardians, sponsors and students to utilize these payment methods to achieve a seamless registration journey for both students and bursary staff.

The BSP Pay Online Payment platform is linked to the University Information System portal, and enables parents, sponsors or students to pay school fees online through a registered mobile number. No bankcard details are required.

Visit the BSP website www.bsp.com.pg to activate your bank account for BSP Pay through the ‘BSP Pay’ customer portal.