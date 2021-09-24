BSP Life opens new Lae office

BSP Life country manager, Nilson Singh, made this statement during the opening of their new Lae office on Thursday afternoon.

In congratulating everyone for opening their second sales office, Singh said in Papua New Guinea, less than 3 percent of the population have some form of life insurance while others know very little about the benefits of being insured.

“Insurance penetration has generally been very low due to lack of awareness in the market, the continued reliance on the wantok system, affordability issues and credibility of insurance players who have exited the market abruptly,” he said.

“By opening our doors in Lae today, we are committed to ensure that we also invest in awareness and educational programs on life insurance.”

BSP Life initially offered the Group Term Life insurance product to the corporate market, targeting employer based groups and associations.

In January 2020, they launched their Wantok Delite insurance product for individuals, which is a long term savings and protection insurance product where one can choose a policy term of 15, 18, 21 or 24 years.

The product offers regular cash payouts every three years while bonuses, which are tax free, are declared annually and added to the policy on compounding basis, which is paid out upon death or at maturity.

Whether it is for your children’s continued learning, living the life that you desire, sustaining your business or meeting future financial needs, Singh said clients can enjoy the proceeds of their life insurance policy if they survive through its maturity.

“The Wantok Delite insurance product is very, very affordable,” he stated.

“So if you’re a 30-year-old, you’ll need to pay a minimum of K30 per fortnight to get life insurance cover. And while that K30 might look significant, it’s got an investment component, and that money comes back to you.

“So I think it’s very affordable from a pricing perspective. We looked at the pricing perspective when we launched the product.”

Over 1,100 Wantok Delite insurance policies have been sold in PNG since 2020 despite challenges associated with COVID-19.

More information can be sourced from the BSP Life website.

(BSP CEO, Robin Fleming, BSP Life country manager, Nilson Singh, with BSP Life Lae agents in their new office)