BSP Joins Campaign To Eliminate GBV

The company is running its campaign under theme ‘I am a feminist, I believe in social, economic and political equality.'

The Global 16 days of Activism is an annual international campaign against gender-based violence against women.

BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming explains: “BSP is an advocate against gender-based violence and family & sexual violence therefore it makes sense for our organisation to join the global call for 16 Days of Activism to eliminate gender based violence against women. Our campaign message is ‘I am a feminist! I believe in social, economic and political equality’ amplifies our message of equality between both genders.”

“BSP is also an advocate for women in leadership and we are proud that almost half of our workforce are women including women in leadership roles within the organisation as well as our Board,” he added.

BSP will conduct awareness about GBV and Family and Sexual Violence issues commencing on 25th November, (The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women) and ends on 10th December, which is on Human Rights Day.