BSP, IRC announce company tax settlement

Commissioner General of the Internal Revenue Commission (IRC), Sam Koim and BSP Financial Group Ltd chief executive officer, Mark Robinson have announced that a settlement of the Supreme Court judicial review of the PNG Government's imposition of the Additional Company Tax has been reached.

In December 2022, pending the judicial review's outcome, BSP deposited K190 million into an escrow account with the Bank of PNG.

Under the settlement terms, K95 million will be refunded to BSP. The remaining K95 million will be paid to the IRC, resolving the litigation related to the Additional Company Tax.

The settlement is subject to the consent of the PNG Attorney General, the superannuation funds that supported BSP in the judicial review, and the final approval of the Supreme Court of Justice of Papua New Guinea.

These consents are expected within approximately a month. The financial outcome will see both BSP and the IRC receiving K95 million each, expected in the first or second calendar quarter of 2024.

Robinson, said, "I am pleased that this matter is able to be settled, and thank our relevant superannuation fund shareholders for their unwavering support of BSP."

Commissioner Koim said: “The IRC is pleased to settle this outstanding tax matter with BSP and appreciates the professionalism of all parties involved in addressing this case. The Prime Minister, James Marape, in his role as the Treasurer, has issued instructions for this outstanding matter to be settled and we are happy to settle this on mutually agreed terms.”