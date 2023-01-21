BSP extends hours for ‘Back to School’

BSP PNG Deputy General Manager- Retail-Sales and Customer Service Delivery, Peter Komon announced that the 28 selected branches will open their doors for the next five Saturdays, commencing Saturday 21st January to 18th February, 2023, from 9am to 1pm.

“We understand that a lot of our customers cannot make it to our branches during week days to pay for school and tertiary institution related fees therefore BSP, as in past years, has allowed for selected BSP Branches to be open on Saturdays for ‘Back-to-school’ needs, commencing this Saturday 21,” said Komon.

These branches are; Buka, Arawa, Kokopo, Palmalmal, Wewak, Maprik, Yangoru, Goroka, Wabag, Tari, Banz, Madang, Gusap, Alotau, Lae Top Town, Bulolo, Kavieng, Lihir, Waigani Banking Centre, Popondetta, Kundiawa, Mendi, Kimbe, Aitape, Vanimo, Kiunga, Tabubil and Mt Hagen.

Mr Komon said the annual Saturday Banking is an extended service BSP is providing to cater for school related banking needs. BSP’s personal lending product remains the most competitive in the market and offers our customers same day funding subject to all requirements being met.

“Whilst Saturday Banking is available for school and tertiary related fee deposits, School Fee Payment service is also available through BSP Mobile Banking USSD service *131# and on BSP Pay. We encourage our customers to register and use BSP Mobile Banking to pay school fees directly to the schools from the comfort of their home or office. Alternatively, customers can use BSP Internet Banking to pay fees directly to these schools as well as BSP Pay for a select number of schools,” Mr Komon added.

BSP offers schools and institutions the ability to accept instant school fee payment from parents and guardians through BSP Mobile Banking *131#. Payments are only accepted through schools that are registered as BSP Mobile Merchants.

Each school is issued a School Code that allows parents and students to reference when making school fee payments via BSP Mobile Banking *131#. The full list of registered schools is available on the BSP website www.bsp.com.pg

Meantime the trading hours for the new NCD Lending Centre will extend to Saturdays from 9am to 1pm, to improve convenience for our customers in NCD.

Customers seeking financial assistance for back to school needs can visit the Lending Centre from this Saturday, 21st January, 2023.