BSP To Expand Arawa Branch

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) Group Chief Executive Officer, Robin Fleming during a recent visit to AROB said Wakunai, Arawa and Buin are among 21 areas in PNG where BSP is the only bank operating.

He said BSP is committed to providing improved banking services, including the expansion of the Arawa branch to cater for the growing customer base.

The BSP chief, together with BSP New Guinea Islands Area Manager, Ruby Patu, had a brief audience with Arawa Town Mayor, Member for South Bougainville, Timothy Masiu, including the Business Arm of South Bougainville to discuss the Arawa branch and Buin sub-branch expansions.

Mr Fleming added: “The trip was timely as we are heading towards Christmas, the peak period of our operations, it was good to visit our AROB branches and acknowledge our staff for their tireless contribution in the region."