BSP encourages mobile banking

BSP Retail Group General Manager Daniel Faunt said the use of facemasks are mandatory inside the banking chambers. Customers have also been encouraged to observe all COVID-19 measures while in line, or utilize the banking services established during this peak period, to make school fee payments.

“BSP had selected branches open since Saturday 22nd January, 2022 for Saturday Banking to manage the increased traffic to the branches. Saturday Banking runs for six Saturdays and ends on 26th February at 16 main BSP branches: Alotau, Goroka, Kimbe, Kiunga, Kokopo, Kundiawa, Lae Top Town, Madang, Popondetta, Tari, Wabag, Waigani Banking Centre, Wewak, Buka, Mt Hagen Branch and Banz Hybrid Sub-Branch. Customers can deposit school fees as well as apply for Personal Loans.

School Fee Payment service is also available through BSP Mobile Banking. Payments are only accepted through schools that are registered as BSP Mobile Merchants. Each school is issued a School Code that allows parents and students to reference when making school fee payment.

“Alternatively, customers can use BSP Internet Banking to pay fees directly to these schools,” Faunt added.

Meanwhile BSP Group CEO Robin Fleming said digital banking channels are available to all customers and customers must embrace change and adapt to digital banking channels which would reduce physical visits to the branches.

“Our staff have been encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves, especially the front line staff. While COVID has been around since 2020, customers are encouraged to continue practicing social distancing and wearing of masks not only when accessing our branches but also when out in any public space,” he added.