BSP Empowering Small Businesses

Recognizing the role small businesses play in community development, BSP continues its unwavering support for the flourishing informal markets across Papua New Guinea.

The POM City Market stands as a vital resource hub, offering invaluable business, finance, marketing, and public relations guidance from seasoned consultants.

BSP's contribution underscores its dedication to fostering entrepreneurship and economic empowerment since its initial involvement in 2021.

BSP Retail Branch Network National Sales Manager, Samuel Mulina emphasized the institution's mission to nurture SME growth through accessible banking services.

Mulina highlighted BSP's commitment to deploying branch teams and Branchless Banking Officers at each monthly

market event, providing personalized assistance to both personal and SME account holders.

"Supporting SMEs not only catalyzes economic expansion but also spurs digital innovation," Mulina remarked. "We encourage small businesses to leverage our comprehensive suite of digital banking solutions, including merchant services, to streamline operations and facilitate growth."

Beyond financial support, BSP remains steadfast in its dedication to promoting financial literacy among SMEs, recognizing it as a cornerstone for sustainable economic development.

With SMEs positioned as engines of growth, BSP champions financial inclusion initiatives, striving to unlock the full economic potential of Papua New Guinea's entrepreneurial landscape.

As BSP continues to fortify its partnership with the POM City Market and similar initiatives nationwide, it reaffirms its commitment to driving economic prosperity and empowering local communities through meaningful collaboration and sustainable support.