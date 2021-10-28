BSP Delivers K698m Profit

COVID-19 continues to have an impact on businesses in all countries and those that are tourism dependent have suffered more than others because of minimal, or no international travel.

BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming said: “With overall system lending in all countries contracting as business became more cautious with investment decisions, interest on loans had reduced somewhat compared to the previous quarter, but non-lending income remained strong, based on more transaction growth and increases in merchant activity.

“Costs had been contained through a combination of more favourable exchange rates during the quarter and a considered approach to discretionary expenditure.”

An interim dividend of K0.39 per share was paid on 18 October, which amounted to K182m being distributed to shareholders including Kumul Consolidated Holdings, Nasfund, Nambawan Super, Teachers Savings & Loans, MVIL, Petroleum Resources Kutubu, Credit Corporation and Fiji National Provident Fund.

BSP’s share price on PNGX increased to K12.31 and BSP shares on the ASX were trading at $5.00. BSP also contributed strongly to PNG’s company tax revenue, paying K295 million in company tax last year, which is approximately 17 percent of total company tax paid in PNG.

In closing, CEO Fleming noted BSP’s continued commitment to providing traditional branch based services to customers in every province of PNG, with recent sub branch upgrades including Koroba and Namatanai, the re-opening of Kerema in September and upgrades of Palmalmal before the end of 2021 and Telefomin early in 2022.