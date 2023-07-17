BSP commissions first agent on Manam

On Monday 10th July, 2023, BSP Commissioned its first Agent in Baliau Village on Manam Island located off the coast of Madang. BSP Madang Branch Manager, Mary Koi said accessing banking services involved travelling up to four hours to BSP Madang.

It is estimated at least a two-day round trip for customers to travel to Madang to access banking services.

“BSP is proud to expand its network of Agents, bringing banking services closer to communities that were previously underserved. The commissioning of the Manam Anua Enterprise Limited as a BSP Agent on Manam Island marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing accessible and convenient banking services to all Papua New Guineans.

“Our Madang Branch Team went a step further and conducted Financial Literacy Training to over 500 participants not only from Baliau Village but other neighbouring villagers on Manam island. We also assisted open new customers to open a BSP Account, process card replacements and register for Mobile Banking,” Koi said.

“We are proud to be the only bank servicing these remote communities. Our team will have processed over 500 applications by the time we wrap up our offsite banking services on Saturday 15th July, 2023.

Our agent on the island - Anua Enterprise Limited will continue to offer customers cash deposits, withdrawals, funds transfer and Loan Repayment services.”

Manam community representative, Michael Rupunai expressed his community’s gratitude to BSP and said the Agent will save customers an estimated K100 in travel expenses that they would otherwise incur when accessing banking services in Madang.