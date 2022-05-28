BSP Cash Agent for Gaire Village

Last Friday 20th May, 2022, the BSP Boroko Branch team commissioned GTL Trading as a BSP Cash Agent at Gaire village, Central Province. The village has an estimated population of 10,000, and serves as a hub for small businesses, schools and government employees.

GTL Trading will provide Withdrawal, Deposit and Funds Transfer services to Kunducard holders as a BSP Cash Agent. Customers no longer have to travel 50 minutes into Port Moresby to access these services. The commissioning of GTL Trading brings to 23, the number of BSP Cash Agents operating in NCD and the Central Province. There are 159 Cash Agents operating around the country.

In witnessing the commissioning, Gaire Village Court Magistrate Lobe Geno said, “I am happy because my people will no longer travel to town to go to the main BSP branch to do their personal banking. They can do it all here in Gaire. This is the first time we receive such service in our community.