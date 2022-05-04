BSP, Broncos Launch Financial Literacy Programs

Brisbane Broncos Ambassador and retired player, Darius Boyd when launching the program via zoom from Brisbane, said, “Saving a little bit of money can go a long way if you want to buy things in the future such as stationary, books, even a computer.”

He gave encouragement to the grades four and ten students to save telling them to set goals for themselves and to start saving.

“The Brisbane Broncos would like to thank you for your participation and hope you will enjoy the BSP Financial Literacy program in Term two and three,” said Boyd.

A selection of schools in NCD will take part in BSP’s 2022 Financial Literacy Program with the aim of helping students understand the importance of saving money as a life skill with the basic understanding of simple budgeting and wise use of their money.

BSP Banking Education Officer Naomi Sion emphasized that financial literacy be taught in schools as it not only equips children with banking knowledge but teaches them to develop a savings culture from a young age.

“We are pleased to partner once again with the Brisbane Broncos this year to assist 2,000 children develop wise spending habits to achieve saving goals. So far we have nine schools in NCD confirmed to be part of this program, and we would like to thank them for the commitment to the school children,” said Sion.

Kopkop College Principal, Roddy Abady thanked BSP for giving the students an opportunity in beginning what will be a formal understanding of what a savings culture is all about.

“We trust that with the support of our committed parents, these students will see the value of saving and what it means to use a commercial bank as a port for fostering a saving culture, said Principal Roddy.

BSP Head of Marketing & PR, Gorethy Semi, said BSP collaborates with such reputable club as the Brisbane Broncos, “as we share similar core values and community commitments. The Broncos as ‘Community Partner’ of the bank will work with BSP in schools through financial literacy programs, and also through business and leadership programs.”

BSP also donated sports balls to College in appreciation for their support towards the program launch.