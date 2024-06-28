BSP announces halt on private sector cheques

This directive, effective at the close of business on today, Friday June 28, 2024, is part of the Bank of Papua New Guinea's (BPNG) efforts to modernize the nation's payment system.

Head of BSP’s Retail Banking Payments Peter Komon confirmed that all private sector cheques deposited after this date will be dishonoured, and payees must arrange alternative payment methods. Public sector cheques, including those from BPNG, all government levels, and State-Owned Enterprises, will still be accepted.

"If you receive a private sector cheque after June 28, you should contact the issuer to arrange payment via Internet Banking or a Credit Transfer," Komon advised. "

All cheques must be deposited before close of business on June 28, with extended settlement times until 6 PM that day."

Komon highlighted the inefficiencies and risks associated with cheques, including the potential for loss, theft, or forgery. The move away from cheques is expected to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve overall security.

For assistance, customers can contact BSP's Customer Call Centre at (+675) 320 1212 or 7030 1212, email servicebsp@bsp.com.pg, or visit any BSP branch.

If alternative payment methods are unavailable, customers can complete a branch withdrawal form, with additional requirements for accounts with multiple signatories.

This transition aligns PNG's payment system with global best practices, emphasizing the shift towards more efficient and secure electronic payment methods.