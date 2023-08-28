BSP addresses recent allegations

“These allegations and statements made regarding BSP and its employees are untrue and that there is no basis at all for these defamatory statements,” said the financial institution.

“BSP has and will continue to make its own enquiries, and has referred matters to relevant law enforcement agencies where appropriate.

“BSP is ensuring the Bank of Papua New Guinea is kept fully informed regarding this matter.

“BSP is committed to the highest standards of conduct by its officers and will not tolerate abuse or inference of wrongdoing when officers are acting in the course of their duties.”

Meantime, MP for Chuave and Vice Minister for Planning, James Nomane in an official media statement released today (Monday 28th August) also refuted claims and allegations made against him and BSP, being responsible for orchestrating the “BSP Glitch”.

“I wish to state on record that the allegations, statements, and comments in the article against me are not true.”

Nomane states that the article contains defamatory statements and has lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Office to investigate.