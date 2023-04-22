BSP’s technical glitch

North Fly MP and Vice Minister for Mining and Border Development, James Donald raised this concern recently.

He said the recent implementation of the Bank South Pacific’s (BSP) new Banking System is causing a lot of unnecessary delays to banking services, processing and receiving of payments, especially with public monies to service providers.

Donald says his district has been affected badly and calls on BSP to rectify these technical issues as soon as possible.

“This is causing a lot of headaches for his district in making payments to various service providers on time,” the MP stated.

Mr Donald stressed that these technical glitches or issues must be addressed quickly without much delay because it is holding the country at ransom.

He further added that Government cheques can’t be processed by BSP including other major transactions causing a lot of inconveniences and frustrations to districts, provincial governments and national governments’ operations.

Meanwhile BSP Group CEO Mark Robinson while acknowledging the inconveniences caused to customers, had assured everyone affected that the BSP is addressing their technical issues and improving their operations under their new Banking System.