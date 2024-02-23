BSP’s K890 Million Profit for FY23

BSP also declared a final dividend of K1.06 per share, set to be paid out on March 22, 2024. This brings the full-year dividend for FY23 to K1.43 per share.

Mark Robinson, Group CEO, highlighted that the NPAT reflected the impact of Papua New Guinea's new 45% corporate tax rate, resulting in a direct reduction of K209 million compared to the previous year. Despite an 18% decrease in net profit, income surged by 8.4% to K2.8 billion, driven by a notable 26.3% increase in foreign exchange income and a 5.7% rise in net interest income due to lending volume growth.

While the Group experienced a 9.9% increase in expenditure primarily due to ongoing investments in technology and inflation, the cost to income ratio remained steady at 38.5% for FY23. BSP's dividend yield stood at 10.4% on both the PNGX and ASX, with a robust capital adequacy ratio of 24.4%, well exceeding the 12% regulatory requirement. Additionally, the bank's 2023 return on equity of 21.5% compared favourably to other ASX-listed banks.

Mr. Robinson emphasized BSP's commitment to serving communities across the South Pacific, stating, "We understand that banking is a vital service for all communities we operate in and remain committed to supporting the prosperity of the South Pacific. BSP has embarked on a comprehensive investment program to improve our customer service levels and build a world-class bank."