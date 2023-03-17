Broncos back BSP program

The Broncos NRL women's team representatives, led by Broncos NRLW Head Coach Scott Prince, along with wingers Julia Robinson and Shenae Ciesiolka, are in PNG to help BSP drive its program.

The Broncos visit is part of their community engagement drive. This partnership is focused on three key areas of BSP's operations: Education through Financial Literacy, SME, and Leadership.

The staff from the Waigani Head Office also had the opportunity to mingle with the Broncos team.

The launch event took place on Thursday, 16th March 2023, at the Boroko Primary School, where BSP Waigani Banking Centre staff joined the Broncos representatives to kick off the program.

More than 100 Grade 4 students participated in the launch, and BSP will continue to conduct financial literacy training for Grade 4 and 10 students in selected schools throughout the year.