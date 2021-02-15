Brian Bell Customer Credit Scheme

In addition to the renewal of the Brian Bell/FinCorp partnership, there have been significant changes to the partnership arrangements which will have immense benefits for Brian Bell customers.

The significant changes are:

A reduction in the interest of 2.42% to 1.35% per fortnight

Increased loan offering of a minimum of K500.00 to a maximum of K9,000.

A reduction in the minimum employment period of 3 years reduced to 1-year employment

Reduction in the 3 payslip requirement to 1 payslip

Flexible repayment terms from a minimum of 5 fortnights to a maximum repayment period of up to 52 fortnights

In a further step to improve and enhance Brian Bell’s offering to its valued customers, Brian Bell Group partnered with Finance Corporation Limited in 2019 which has added enormous value to its customers and the business over the last Two years since partnering with FinCorp.

This financing arm known as Customer Credit Service or CCS has been a very large and important part of the Brian Bell Group for more than 30 years.

It started initially as a way for Brian Bell team members to finance small purchases and has grown strongly over the years and further expanded into consumer financing loans.

“Brian Bell Group is proud to continue its partnership with FinCorp, another strong Papua New Guinean brand who align solidly with our values. Since the commencement of our partnership in 2019, FinCorp have been providing Brian Bell with the right level of financial expertise, professional products and support which has further enhanced our market offering whilst providing the best possible service to our customers. The renewal of the partnership as well as revisions to our partnership arrangements will no doubt have immense benefits to our customers. We already have a number of customers who are making use of the new interest rate and we currently have the Double Discount Promotion in February in which CCS customers can benefit from” said Brian Bell’s Customer Credit Manager, Jessinta Wagambie.

By offering these products through a very strong partner such as BB helps us and helps the whole economy and helps the customers of Brian Bell.

“We’re very proud to be associated with this Brian Bells,… very strong brand, very strong presence, coverage throughout the country, the quality of business that we’re getting from BB is proven to be very, very good and so based on our review of that performance……. that’s why we decided to improve the service offering that we can provide to Brian Bell.” FINCORP…26”