Brian Bell clears rumors of individual donations

In an official public notice addressing the Port Moresby Community, Brian Bell Group of Companies has stated clearly that all looted items that were returned will not be available or donated to individuals visiting their warehouse in Gerehu.

This is following false reports being circulated regarding the donation of items to individuals at the Gerehu warehouse site. The company clarifies that such information is untrue.

The group says a structured process for future donations will be implemented, and visitors are advised to follow the designated procedure.

Brian Bell also advised that its warehouse is now closed. This closure follows the unfortunate events that unfolded on Wednesday, January 10th, when the warehouse suffered extensive damage due to a deliberately started fire.

Despite the challenges posed by these recent events, the Brian Bell Group is actively working towards restoring normal business operations.

The company appeals for the continued support of its loyal customers during these testing times, expressing gratitude for the ongoing patronage.

