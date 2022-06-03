Brewery Marks 900 days Without Accident

SPB described it as a “more than a desirable event”, which objectively demonstrates their commitment to a safe work environment.

This achievement is the result of the constant drive to adopt best practices and standards to align the company to the most updated safety processes and principles.

SPB’s continuous attention to safety was confirmed by the launching of their revamped Life Saving Commitments in April.

“Safety is our first priority as we want all our staff to go home to their families safely, every day,” said Port Moresby Brewery manager, Coen Oreel.

Oreel thanked a group of safety champions who have shown exemplary behaviour, which was instrumental in reaching this milestone.

“What all of them have in common is that next to taking care of their own safety, they also take care of the safety of their colleagues. That is true safety champion behaviour.

“Congratulations to the POM Brewery staff. Keep safe and keep each other safe.”

Looking to the future, the Port Moresby Brewery cannot wait to achieve the next milestone: 1000 days without a recordable accident.