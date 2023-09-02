Brewery launches Waste Treatment Plan

Managing Director for SP Brewery, Ed Weggemans, stated that this initiative is renewing SP Brewery’s commitment to brew in PNG.

“It’s a state-of-the-art waste water treatment plan, the innovative facility underscores the brewery’s commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility to minimize our ecological footprint in perfect alignment with one of SP Brewery’s core values which is care for people and planet,” said Weggemans.

He stated that one of the abilities of the waste treatment plan is to remove pollutants from waste water it is released into the sewage system. By treating waste water harmful elements are removed or reduced to safe levels minimizing health risks and ecological damage.

“I thank SP Brewery, one of the top brewers in the country for going ahead with this initiative. This is definitely a way forward for other brewing companies,” said Motsy David, on behalf of the Minister for Environment, Conservation and Climate Change.

Media personnel had the privilege of touring the site to see and understand the process. The brewery’s Utilities Technician, Joshua Kiromat led the tour.

The waste treatment plan comes with the latest technology from the Influent Pit to the Equalization tanks, sequencing batch rector and the Effluent tanks.

Meantime, Mr Weggemans emphasized that the Waste Water treatment plan was planned after the Covid-19 pandemic, which brought about the redirection and the affirmation to look into working towards conserving the environment and sorting waste management in thoughts of improving the ecosystem.

The cutting-edge technology used are advanced filtration systems, the plant employs natural processes to efficiently process and purify the brewery’s wastewater to the highest international quality standards.

“The Waste Water treatment plan comes after three years of rigorous planning and execution delayed amongst others by the travel bans related to Covid-19. SP Brewery worked closely with the regulatory agencies in Papua New Guinea to ensure compliance with the International guidelines as well as local guidelines and the plants has been rigorously tested to guarantee effectiveness and efficiency,” said Weggemans.