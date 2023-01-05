BPNG told to deal with Puma reasonably

“Without compromising Central Bank’s role in ensuring that transactions are legitimate and proper, I appeal to it to exercise wisdom and not just be a policeman, but use monetary policy and the Bank as an incubator of economic activity in PNG.

“The Government is also looking at the arrangement with Puma, whereby they have a monopoly in PNG, and does not want the country to be placed in a dangerous security situation.

“I ask the Central Bank to clear the order for the supply of fuel products by Puma to continue, in the meantime, as we find permanent solutions.”

The Prime Minister said a State Team will be set up to look deeper into this saga between the Central Bank and Puma.