BPNG Explains Importance Of Forex

The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Statement by Governor, Loi Bakani explained that for PNG, the supply of foreign exchange is mainly from export proceeds, Government external loans, grants, and foreign direct investments.

The demand for foreign exchange are mainly for import of goods and services, external debt servicing, dividend and income repatriation, and other remittances.

The term of payment of physical goods other than non-goods (service, dividends, transfers and capital related-flows) usually allows for up to two months before final remittances are done.

The foreign exchange orders are within this timeframe and therefore should not be misconstrued as outstanding orders.

Mr Bakani clarified that after the float of the kina in 1994, the kina exchange rate has depreciated against the USD and AUD up to 2003, and thereafter remained relatively stable.

“The country did not take advantage of this opportunity to develop a robust non-mineral sector where the bulk of the population is engaged in, for employment, exports and revenue generation.

“The Government’s focus then, however, was mainly on the enclave extractive sector. With the special concessions allowed under the various PDAs, export proceeds of mineral companies are kept in their foreign currency accounts (FCAs) abroad.”

He added that the country therefore did not fully benefit from sustained foreign exchange inflows.

A significant structural shift occurred since 2012 with the development of the PNG LNG Project.

“This contributed to the huge current account surpluses, but without corresponding flows into the foreign exchange market. This has undermined the proper functioning of the foreign exchange market and its exchange rate setting role.

“Given the development in the FX market and the exchange rate, a number of external researchers have suggested that the kina is overvalued and not convertible.”

Therefore, a large depreciation in the exchange rate is needed to attain external balance and support non-mineral private sector activity, especially for exports and import substitution.

However, the Central Bank’s own internal assessment shows that a large depreciation may not necessarily lead to the desired supply response in the non-mineral private sector due to structural impediments.

“It also shows that activity in the non-mineral private sector is driven by international commodity prices, domestic prices and Government spending relative to the impact of kina depreciation.

“Since the floating, the kina has depreciated by around 73.0 percent in nominal terms, while the impact on the supply response on agriculture production has been minimal.

“The large depreciation would also have a minimal impact on inflows by the mineral sector, and portfolio inflows.”

Mr Bakani also pointed out that given that PNG is an import dependent economy, a large depreciation will increase the import prices and domestic inflation, which would adversely affect people’s welfare.

“For instance, a proposed 20.0 percent depreciation of the nominal exchange rate would lead to an increase in inflation of around 8.0 – 10.0 percent, and a further 13.0 percent depreciation will lead to inflation increasing further by around 6.0 – 8.0 percent.

“This would give a 14.0 – 18.0 percent increase over a three-year period. If other determinants of inflation are taken into consideration, inflation would be much higher.”

Moreover, Mr Bakani explained that the exchange rate movement is a reflection of the prevailing structural conditions of the economy, and must not be seen as the remedy to addressing the external imbalance.

While the Bank has undertaken measures to improve the functioning of the foreign exchange market, it is imperative for the Government to have cohesive policy measures to improve and diversify the export base and encourage imports substitutions.