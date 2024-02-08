BPNG Boosts FX Market Turnover

This boost was fueled by a noteworthy increase in FX intervention amounting to K1.9 billion from the Central Bank of Papua New Guinea (BPNG).

According to BSP Financial Group’s Quarter 4 of 2023 Pacific Economic & Market Insights report, BPNG's FX intervention contributed 25.5 percent of FX inflows to the market in Q4, reinforcing the market's liquidity dynamics.

Rohan George, BSP’s Group General Manager Treasury, highlighted that the influx of FX from BPNG and BSP’s top 5 exporters significantly reduced BSP Customer Outstanding FX Orders by K942 million to K205 million by the end of 2023.

He emphasized that this reduction expedited FX order execution times, prioritizing "National Interest" orders and trade and service orders over capital orders.

George emphasized the pivotal role of increased BPNG intervention in mitigating the ongoing structural imbalance between FX inflows and outflows. In 2023 alone, FX inflows surged by 18 percent to K25.6 billion, with BPNG's contribution amounting to 22.2 percent (K5.7 billion) of the total FX inflows.

Notably, BPNG's FX intervention skyrocketed by 84 percent (K2.6 billion), while FX inflows from exporters and other sources grew by 6 percent (K1.3 billion).

Looking ahead, George anticipated a resurgence in FX orders in Q1-24, driven by diminished FX inflows from exporters and businesses post-Christmas restocking.

He urged FX customers to place orders promptly with accurate documentation to avoid delays.