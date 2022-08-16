Boss Laedy cafe hosts soccer women

Lae SME, Boss Laedy Burgers, had four of the seven Lae-based players over for lunch, where they extended their appreciation to the team.

Since bringing home the OFC Women’s Nations Cup from Fiji on August 2nd, the record-breaking PNG national women’s team were involved in a whirlwind of activities.

On the evening of Wednesday, August 10th, the Lae Chamber of Commerce and Industry hosted a congratulatory cocktail function for the team, where the owners of Boss Laedy Burgers were part of the more than 70 private sector members who had attended.

Owner of Boss Laedy Burgers, Idau Raka, said it was during that event that she and her partner decided to invite the players over to celebrate their victory and show that they are proud of them.

“That’s something we also support as well, in terms of social responsibilities and empowering young women and men in Lae city,” she said. “This is a proud moment that they’ve actually accepted our invite to come and have lunch here at Boss Laedy Burgers café.”

Raka, who recently celebrated the café’s one-year anniversary on the 5th of August, noted the support from business houses towards the Lae-based members of the women’s national team, especially during the LCCI function on Wednesday.

“My take away from that event was that, if young girls go to that level in sports to achieve something historical, that’s something powerful that we all should celebrate and promote here in Lae city and in Papua New Guinea as well,” she stated.

“I think sports can be a tool or platform that we can groom our young boys and girls to make something out of their lives.

“Seeing those young girls wearing their gold medals and receiving all the accolades, that’s something that we should celebrate.”