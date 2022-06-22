Boost For Online Business

SNS Tech is a Papua New Guinean owned tech firm that develops best in class digital solutions.

With a joint vision in bettering digital experiences in PNG, Kina Bank and SNS Tech have joined forces to set local catering company, Tapioca Delight, up for digital success.

Using Kina Bank’s Internet Payment Gateway (IPG), Tapioca Delight can continue to build their thriving online business.

The partnership saw SNS Tech assist in integrating Kina’s IPG on behalf of Tapioca Delight. This meant that Tapioca Delight’s owner, Ginia Sialis, could concentrate on looking after her business whilst SNS Tech took care of the set-up phase.

Kina Bank’s chief transformation officer, Ivan Vidovich, said: “As the leading digital bank in PNG, we’re always looking for the right partners to work with to ensure we’re supporting local SMEs and helping them become digitally focussed.

“We’ve seen great results already partnering with SNS Tech. Tapioca Delight is just one example of many.”

Kina Bank’s IPG platform is the first in PNG to accept local bankcards from BSP, MiBank and ANZ, meaning customers have the freedom to browse and order what they want whilst using a standard local bank issued card of their choice.

“We feel a sense of accomplishment here at Kina Bank, having taken our Internet Payment Gateway out to commercial customers and having it adopted by PNG born companies like Tapioca Delight,” said Vidovich.

“We take tremendous pride in supporting online businesses and we’re confident that providing a secure digital payments platform will help drive PNG’s digital innovation.”