Bookkeeping training for LOs

Fifty-five men and women in Nauti Village, one of the mine’s three landowner villages, attended the training, which was tailored so that limited literacy skills would not be a barrier for participants.

“It provides an understanding of the simple use of a cashbook, the use of a credit book and introduction to sound business management practices to help build the knowledge for existing and new small-scale businesses,” said Jais Opa, Business Development Specialist.

While Harmony continues to create employment opportunities through the mine, many community members still rely primarily on cash crop production and other small-scale business activities to generate an income.

Understanding the challenges that locals and SMEs face, the basic bookkeeping training complements community agriculture projects that have been rolled out in these communities.

Participants include Nauti Coffee Corporative Society members, farmers from the agriculture projects, particularly poultry and potato, and interested micro business operators.

“While business activities continue to expand in the community, the rationale is to equip small-scale business operators with financial training in the proper recording of income and expenditure. This will support turning over profits that can sustain them into the future,” Opa stated.

Trade store owner, Masek Belis, said: “I have been running my small trade store since 2018. This training has given me a better understanding of the importance of appropriately pricing my store goods.”

The training included: Importance of booking; Use of symbols in bookkeeping; Income and expenditure; Use of cashbook; Profit and loss; How to use profit; Buying and selling of credit; Credit book; Coasting and pricing; and Business management.

Candidates who successfully apply the skills and knowledge taught in the first Basic Bookkeeping course will qualify to attend stages two and three of the three-level financial literacy training.