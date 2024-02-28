BizPrint & Scan supports the 50th Hiri Moale Festival

This year marks a significant milestone as the festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, dedicated to honouring the cultures and traditions of the Motu Koitabu people.

CEO of Remington Group, Peter Goodwin, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, emphasizing the importance of infusing the festival with the essence of Motu Koitabu culture. Their contribution to print products exceeds monetary value, aiming to honour the festival's 50-year heritage. Goodwin likened the opportunity to crafting new narratives of unity and pride, echoing the sentiment that Motu Koitabu tradition resides in every festival moment.

BizPrint and Scan's support extends to providing essential print materials such as banners, magazines, program booklets, and branding materials necessary for the festival's success.

Events Coordinator for the Hiri Moale Festival, Molly O’Rourke shared her excitement around this year's celebrations, highlighting the pride of the Motu-Koita people in commemorating five decades of tradition.

A major festival highlight, the Hiri Hahenamo, will feature up to 10 young women from Motu-Koita villages vying for the coveted 'Miss Hahenamo' title.

Reigning Miss Hahenamo, 22-year-old Kimjosh Damuri from Tubusereia village, reflected on her experience, noting the opportunity it provided to showcase her culture and embrace new challenges. She encouraged future contestants to seize the chance to highlight their heritage, emphasizing the invaluable experiences it brings.

As the festival approaches, anticipation mounts for an event that not only celebrates tradition but also serves as a platform for the empowerment of young women in Motu Koitabu communities.