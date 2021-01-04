Bismil joins BSP’s growing e-commerce ecosystem

BSP proudly welcomed Bismil Trading and Tailoring to the BSP e-commerce ecosystem, a network of service providers driving the adoption of online payments in PNG.

Bismil Trading and Tailoring has been operating in PNG since 1994 and have a physical presence in Port Moresby and Lae.

With the goal of supplying customers with affordable products, Bismil Trading and Tailoring Managing Director, Ikram Sahabdeen, said: “Expanding our customer base and diversifying product lines, online payments will speed up transactions and open up export markets.”

Specialised in the manufacturing and sale of work wear, corporate wear, security wear and safety equipment and promotional items, the Bismil team have embarked on e-commerce with BSP to overcome geographical limitations, expanding their customer reach where there is no physical store, providing customers ease of access to product information and catalogues, and a quicker buying process with an alternative cashless payment option.