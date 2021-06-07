Barrick: We Remain Committed

Barrick Gold President and CEO, Mark Bristow will ensure job opportunities are made available for Papua New Guineans and especially the people of Porgera. But this means employing trained an skilled nationals in the ‘New Porgera’.

“We want to see more focus on the benefits arriving with Papua New Guineans and not in some other country and I believe in that. I am a committed partner to the people and the development of an emerging market,” Mr Bristow said.

He said PNG as an emerging market needs that investment and commitment, it needs education, healthcare and portable water which are primary principle rights of humanity.

“BNL along with the government made those a priority and we will continue to do that.”

Meanwhile, Mr Bristow has slammed the illegal mining issue in Porgera saying this is a total disregard on social justice.

“The illegal miners climb over the fence and disregard everything and drag women and children into the pit and put them at risk. It is the responsibility of the society and we have to stop that.

“We have all experienced the importance of Porgera because the only way you miss something is when you lose it. We lost the benefit of Porgera for a year and everyone has seen that.

“What we don’t want to do is use Porgera to hold other stakeholders to ransom,” Mr Bristow added.