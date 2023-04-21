Bank updates on new banking system

In a statement released on April 20, BSP expresses they would like to thank customers for their patience, after a technical issue impacted account balance availability, system connectivity and batch payments, which has resulted in some customer payroll payments and other payments being delayed.

According to BSP GCEO Mark Robinson, BSP is continuing to fine-tune its operations under the new Banking System and confirms KunduPei service is now online.

Cheque processing issues are being addressed and government payrolls, along with most other organisations’ payments have been processed and the remaining delayed payments will be prioritised for clearing.

“BSP acknowledges some customers have been let down by the level of customer service they received from BSP after the implementation of our new Banking System.

BSP is sorry our communication to customers has not always been as frequent as necessary,” Mr Robinson.

BSP would like to reassure their customers and clients that their banking account records are secure and correct and their technical teams are putting in place extra measures to minimise interruptions to customer banking services.

Since the implementation of the new Banking System, BSP’s Mobile Banking network is operating normally, with an average of 357,000 transactions occurring each day over the past week.

Furthermore, their EFTPoS transactions have increased to an average of 140,000 per day in the past week, which is well above 120,000 daily average in March, under the old Banking System. ATM transaction volumes are largely unchanged at about 90,000 per day under the new Banking System.

The bank advises that if BSP customers are still experiencing issues with their accounts, or payments, and have any issues accessing BSP Internet, Mobile or other banking services, we encourage customers to get in touch with the bank.

Customers can call the bank’s dedicated 24/7 Customer Service Team via the BSP Customer Call Centre to access support. Their Website also contains the latest Customer Notices and Product information.

The bank states, “BSP is committed to improving our standards and we look forward to serving our customers better.

“Our 87 Branches, 320 ATMs, EFTPoS, Agency Banking, Mobile Banking and Internet Banking are available to serve you across PNG.”