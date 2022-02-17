Bank Outlines COVID Protocols

In response to the Deputy Pandemic Controller, Dr Daoni Esorom’s concern over long commercial bank queues, Kina Bank highlighted that it continues to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols and the “Niupela Pasin” measure set up by the government.

“Our employees are the heart and soul of our company and because of their hard work and collaboration with our customers, partners and other stakeholders, we continue to provide much needed essential services to our people,” said Executive General Manager Banking, Lesieli Taviri.

“We strive to make banking easier, more convenient and less of a hassle, and are therefore encouraging our customers to utilise our digital banking platforms to skip long queues and start doing banking anytime, anywhere.”

Physical distancing

We encourage customers to maintain 1.5 meters of space between themselves while accessing our services at the bank;

Furniture have been rearranged to observe social distancing and physical contact; and

Supervisors will be expected to ensure employees self-enforce physical distancing protocols in all areas.

Face coverings

The use of face coverings, including homemade masks, scarfs, bandanas or handkerchiefs, are encouraged to be worn at all times.

Temperature monitoring

Security officers have been equipped with hand sanitisers and thermal sensors to monitor movement of customers and employees through the branches.

“These measures will continue to guide Kina Bank in how we support our employees, customers and communities to overcome challenges together and emerge stronger than ever,” said Taviri.

“We remain committed to supporting the Niupela Pasin protocol and encourage everyone to take ownership by adhering to the best practice of prevention.”