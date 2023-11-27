Bank launch mobile banking team

Access to these services can be made possible by a dedicated mobile banking team, and today, 27th November the bank launched its Mobile Banking Team known as Red Thunders.

At the launch, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer Roppe Uyassi said the Red Thunders is an initiative established by the organization to make banking easier, accessible and faster through the use of the Mobile Phone.

Uyassi said the service will reach customers in Port Moresby including other provinces as well.

The Mobile Banking team will specifically focus on extending the Bank’s mobile banking service to reach customers nationwide.

“Access to fast, convenient and accessible banking is always an issue in PNG and this initiative is an approach the organization is taking to reduce these issues,” he said.

Uyassi said prior to the launching the team had carried out awareness for the past three months where they opened 3585 accounts, and 2960 Visa debit accounts for new customers.

He said the launch of the program will see the dedicated team continue its drive to reach as many customers as they can; and to ensure their customers have access to online banking services.