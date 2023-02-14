Bank drives accessibility and inclusion

Recently at the Kina Waigani branch, the bank conducted an accessibility audit in collaboration with the PNG Assembly of Disabled Persons (PNGADP).

The audit took place in the branch with members from DisAbility Association of PNG to review the functionality of our branches for people living with disabilities.

“Living our purpose of continually improving the prosperity of our people is in our DNA at Kina. We want our communities to have equal access to banking services, so as part of our inclusivity and customer advocacy journey. We chose to listen to our customers and let them tell us how we can start to make a difference to their day-to-day banking needs,” said Lesieli Taviri, country Head for Kina.

“We would like to thank Ross Tito from PNGADP for helping Kina Bank make a difference. We look forward to a great collaboration and to providing an environment, service and products that are more equitable and more inclusive.”