Bad Publicity Affects Vitis Industries

Mrs Mosin said their products are approved and certified by relevant government authorities before they are sold to the public.

She said having been targeted for selling cheap alcohol to consumers the bad publicity has affected the company’s reputation as a PNG-owned business.

“We are not a small company, we operate in accordance to the government laws and policies as a manufacturer of alcohol products. Our products at Vitis Industries Limited go through proper government procedures and are tested before they hit the market. On top of this we are taxed by the government,” said Mrs Mosin.

She state that Vitis Industries products are approved and certified by government authorities, including the ICCC, PNG Customs and the Department of Health, before they are sold to consumers.

Mrs Mosin said Vitis industries is a manufacturer that supplies and distributes its products through licensed distributors, wholesalers and trade store owners at factory prices. She said all of Vitis alcohol products are priced according to production cost per bottle, and they apply government-taxed base.

The rate imposed on the alcohol strength on the packaging of the bottle is collected on weekly payments.

Mrs Mosin said, “If the government is hard on Take Back PNG, then how else will it take back PNG when I as Managing Director is doing my best to employ 4000 ordinary Papua New Guineans to make ends meet for them and their families. Vitis Industries is here to stay. We support a lot of students, ordinary Papua New Guineans and communities.”

Operations Manager, Phillip Magic says all Vitis Industries products are quality and safe to consume. The company has won medals for its alcohol products in countries like Germany, Australia and the United Kingdom.

Mr Magic said, “Homebrew production in communities must be addressed and shop owners must be held accountable for selling cheap alcohol to under-aged children.

Lawyer Adrian Kup says the company is aware of alcohol-related violence reportedly caused by students and the youth. It is also aware that it is illegal to sell alcohol to minors, and to drink in public places.

Similar allegations were made about Vitis Industries in 2009, when two of its popular alcohol brands, Coffee and Vanilla punch hit the markets.