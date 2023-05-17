B’ville cost of service study to begin

The need for a cost of service exercise for Bougainville was one of the key outcomes identified during the 2022 Bougainville Trade and Investment Conference.

This exercise aims to help the Autonomous Bougainville Government understand its administrative and service delivery priorities.

The study is particularly critical for Bougainville as it prepares for independence and the ABG will use this data to guide government decision-making, especially in the allocation of funds to sectors, while also assisting the government to work towards a sustainable fiscal arrangement for Bougainville.