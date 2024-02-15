Australia supports 15 PNG SME

Through the PNG – Australia Partnership, Australia has collaborated with Lily Magazine and Pacifund to equip rising entrepreneurs with practical skills training and access to technology needed to sustain and grow their business enterprises in Papua New Guinea.

This round of Biz Launch training commenced on 18 December 2023 with participants trained on the business lifecycle, starting from a business concept, through to validation and creation.

The four-week course covered topics including financial literacy, marketing, development of business plans and strategies, and was delivered through a combination of formal training sessions and personalized one-to-one mentoring, both in-person and online.

The graduation and formal launch of the businesses also coincided with the 15 finalists pitching their business ideas to representatives from business houses, banks, and other stakeholders.

Alice Kolokolo, of Jadasha Grace Collections, won the Homemade competition’s ‘wearable’ category with her handcrafted clay and coconut shell earrings and is elated to be part of the training.

“Becoming a finalist and the top winner for the category has changed my whole perspective. I feel like I have a purpose now. I’m not just a stay-at- home-mum. I can be a businesswoman and I’m just ready for it,” Kolokolo said.