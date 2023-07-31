Aust commits to combat CBB

This will allow for an increase in the production and export of quality coffee beans.

The Australian Government, through the Australia Papua New Guinea Economic Partnership, has committed to supporting the PNG Coffee Industry Corporation (CIC) in collaboration with other stakeholders within the sector, to provide financial and necessary technical assistance in developing and implementing a CBB management plan in major coffee-producing provinces.

Recognising the CIC’s current effort, strategy, and challenges in managing CBB, Australia’s support will build on CIC’s current work.

PNG was one of the world's last countries to face the CBB problem. It first appeared in PNG in 2017 and has now spread to all seven major coffee-growing provinces. CBB poses a serious challenge to the survival of the coffee sector and limits its growth. If 100 percent of coffee berries are infested with CBB at harvest time, it can cause yield losses of 30-35 percent. Due to the issue’s complexity, multiple stakeholders must work together to prevent the spread.

Australia’s support will set the path for a coordinated approach to help tackle the CBB problem and safeguard the coffee sector. This also includes targeted information, awareness, and education campaigns promoting the use of best practices and technology to reduce infestation and enhance the yield and quality of coffee.

PNG coffee farmers, producers, exporters and importers stand to benefit from these measures, giving trading partners confidence that PNG exports meet biosecurity requirements, strengthening market access, and generating real, significant benefits for local coffee farmers and communities.

(Lauren Quinn from Australian High Commission with CIC Chief Operations Officer, Steven Tumae, and Australia Papua New Guinea Economic Partnership’s Director, Jagdeep Dahiya, at the signing ceremony)