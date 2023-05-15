Aust Assistant Trade Minister to visit

The expo is scheduled for May 15th-17th.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea are close neighbours, partners and friends, with a shared ambition to boost our business, trade and investment relationships,” said Senator Ayres.

“Australia is proud to be Papua New Guinea’s largest economic, security and development partner, with two-way trade reaching $5 billion (K11bn) in 2021-22.

“During my visit, I will work to strengthen our nations’ business links and continue the work of the Australian Government to ensure a mutually beneficial economic partnership.

“I am looking forward to representing the Australian Government at the 38th Australia-Papua New Guinea Business Forum and Trade Expo, where I will deliver a keynote address and chair a number of roundtables on manufacturing, agriculture and renewable industries.

“I will be accompanied by a delegation of Australian business leaders from major industries, including agribusiness, infrastructure, as well as the National Rugby League.

“Australian businesses are well placed to contribute to achieving Papua New Guinea’s economic ambitions and sustainable and inclusive growth.

“I will meet Ministerial counterparts across a range of portfolios and discuss key outcomes from the Australia-PNG Ministerial Forum held in Canberra earlier this year.

“The Australian Government is investing in skills development in the Pacific both to meet PNG’s domestic needs and to support labour mobility.

“Australia and Papua New Guinea are working together to deepen economic and trade ties, and in the interests of a safe, peaceful and prosperous region.”