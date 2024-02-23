Aspiring Entrepreneurs unveil business ventures

This initiative, aimed at nurturing budding enterprises, saw participants undergo rigorous coaching and mentorship over 30 days, elevating their business acumen and performance to new heights.

The program, designed to formalize businesses, develop robust marketing strategies, and achieve revenue milestones, witnessed a landmark moment with the inclusion of 15 finalists from Lily magazine's esteemed 'Homemade' product competition.

Supported by the Australian Government through the PNGAusPartnership program, these finalists marked a significant addition to the 4th cohort of Pacifund's business launch program.

Distinguished guests, including Courtney Cleary from the Australian High Commission, Dominic Sikakau, CEO of Credit Guarantee Corporation PNG, and Gunanidhi Das, CEO of Women’s Micro Bank, graced the event, signalling the collaborative efforts driving Papua New Guinea's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Peter Piawu, the program's trainer and coach, emphasized the initiative's alignment with the #PNGAusPartnership's agenda to foster networking and fortify supply chains for MSME businesses. Piawu reiterated Pacifund's commitment to empowering entrepreneurs and hailed the Australian Government's continuous support towards PNG's business landscape.

The program, focusing on strategy, finance, and marketing, culminated in a grand business launch event held at the Gateway Hotel in Port Moresby on February 14, 2024.

Among the success stories were the winners of the 2023 Lily Magazine Homemade competition, including Alma Napo, Alice Kolokolo, and Gracelyn Takiu, who showcased exceptional products ranging from honey cough drops to handcrafted earrings and skincare essentials.

Margo Nugent, editor of Lily Magazine, commended the finalists for their remarkable progress and expressed delight in witnessing their journey from concept to formal business launch.

Kolokolo, the winner of the competition's 'wearable' category, reflected on the transformative impact of the training, stating, "Becoming a finalist and winning the category has given me purpose and direction."