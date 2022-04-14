Arts Theatre Gets Support

Both parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding recently at Holiday Inn’s Cassowary Park. The commitment was sealed with a sponsorship value in kind of K57,675 and handed over to MAT’s President, Bob Stanley from IHG PNG’s Area General Manager, Mauro Leone and Holiday Inn Precinct Hotel Manager, Rashmi Tulsiani.

Leone, said, “We’ve had a relationship for four years, but this year we stepped that up and wanted to be involved in more programs... Theatre is very important for the country. It’s a great way to promote the culture.”

Moresby Arts Theatre, through their Youth Arts Program, allows IHG PNG to contribute to supporting the development of young creative talent in Papua New Guinea through the Arts.

Stanley said, “Every July & August, we invite year nine students from all of the NCD schools to participate in the Youth Arts Program. COVID hit us pretty hard recently but prior to that, we had 800 to 850 students take part in the 6-week program.”

“We do that in association with the University of Goroka, and we have Dr Jane Awi and her team of students/teachers come down from Goroka, to participate along with MAT volunteers and mentors and we provide ‘Free Of Charge’ lessons and two weeks of tutoring in Basic Theatre Skills,” added Stanley.

Aside from sponsoring Youth Arts Program accommodation, Holiday Inn’s Cassowary Park will be used in July as a hosting venue for the “Enchanted Isle” production. The hotel will also be the host venue for the MAT Annual Fundraising Dinner.

Moresby Arts Theatre was established in 1912 as a small dramatic club in Port Moresby. Since then MAT has grown remarkably to become a beacon light for the dramatic arts in Papua New Guinea. Playing host to over 300 shows, countless events and craft markets, MAT continues to provide a culturally conscious venue for all Papua New Guineans.

The ongoing partnership with MAT is part of IHG PNGs responsible business commitments, with a focus on developing young talent and equipping them with valuable skills to help stimulate social and economic growth.