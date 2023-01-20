ARoB to launch companies

Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) President, Ishmael Toroama, said they will be launching Bougainville Refinery Limited and the Bougainville Water Bottling company.

“These two new companies are initiatives of this government and will begin earning much-needed revenue for Bougainville,” he said during the 2023 dedication service yesterday.

“It is time we stop looking at tax as the only viable revenue earner for Bougainville and start earning revenue that comes directly to the government from our investments.

“An important economic development project that must get off the ground this year is the Cocoa Powder Processing Plant.

“Funding will be made available to set up the plant this year.

“The Ministry and Department of Primary Industries must take the lead on this project and ensure it is in production within the year.

“Once again, to our leaders and the members of our public service, let’s begin this year right.

“In spite of our differences and the challenges we face, we have already proved to the world that our unity is our greatest asset as a people.

“Together we must adopt an optimistic disposition that focuses on serving our people and developing Bougainville.”