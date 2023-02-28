ARoB businesses urged to register with IPA

Department of Commerce, Trade and Economic Development Secretary, Alex Kerangpuna, made the call, saying the current revenue trend has shown that majority of the enterprises were contributing to external revenue while only a few were contributing to internal revenue.

He said it was important that service providers contributed to the internal revenue of the region because the Autonomous Bougainville Government (ABG) has direct control of revenue generated in the region.

He urged service providers to understand that their contributions were adding to PNG’s revenue and not Bougainville.

Kerangpuna added that the department was continuing its consultancy on implementing new policies and this would take a year for the officers to travel right across Bougainville to gauge the views of the rural population and conduct surveys.

This falls under the functions and responsibilities of the department in implementing key projects that need the people’s input.

Meanwhile, the department is still arranging an office space for the corporate societies’ help desk, which is set to be another pilot project this year, Kerangpuna said.

He outlined that 2023 is going to be a challenging year for the Department of Trade, Commerce and Economic Development as new policies will be created and submitted to the executive council, and support grants programmes will be rolled right throughout the year.