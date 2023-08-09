AROB’s key growth plans launched

President of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, Ishmael Toroama, officially launched the plans and applauded his government’s efforts in creating both plans.

President Toroama said it was essential to have a strategic plan to build their human resource capacity, improve and develop revenue streams, build infrastructure, and enable a stable economy on Bougainville.

The Bougainville Vision 2052 is the ABG’s long term vision spanning thirty years. The vision of this long term plan states that “By 2052, Bougainville will be a high income, educated, healthy and peaceful sovereign nation”.

The long-term plan comprises of eight pillars, with each pillar describing a key aspect of contemporary Bougainville and articulating a desired end situation for each pillar.

The eight pillars are: Bougainville Ways; Integral Human Development; Sustainable Economic Growth; Peace, Justice & Security; Infrastructure & Technology; International Relations and; Environment & Natural, Resources and Climate Change.

President Toroama said executing their independence mission comes with the realisation that they must build their socioeconomic and political capacity as these are the very foundations of any sovereign nation to progress and prosper.

The Bougainville Long Term Vision will be implemented through a series of six five-year medium term development plans; the first of which was also launched yesterday, which is the Bougainville Integrated Strategic Development Plan 2023-2027, and themed ‘Advancing Self-Reliance, Sustainability and Independence-Readiness’.