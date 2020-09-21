ANZ reaffirms commitment to PNG

ANZ PNG Managing Director, Mark Baker, said: “We have spent time restructuring our businesses across Asia, including in PNG, in recent years to allow us to fully focus on our core business, servicing large local corporates and multinational corporations.

“We are in the process of opening a new Corporate Centre in Goroka to support the supply chain related to PNG’s coffee export sector, adding to two centres opened in Waigani and Lae over the past 12 months.

“ANZ is unique among the Australian banks as it has a presence in 33 markets across the globe. Our business in PNG is still among the largest in the ANZ Group, and an important part of our international network.

“Our strength lies in supporting trade and capital flows across that network, which in turn supports local economies,” Baker said.

ANZ PNG Chairman, Lady Winifred Kamit, said: “ANZ has a long history of developing Papua New Guineans, and its highly trained staff are sought after in the PNG banking market. Former ANZ staff fill some of the most senior positions in PNG’s local banks, including at BSP, Kina Bank and NCSL.

“In turn, their positions at ANZ are taken up by our emerging PNG leaders, a pipeline of talent that the bank’s management continues to nurture and develop through its world class training resources.”

ANZ said it is committed to supporting PNG during difficult times, through their participation in the purchase of government treasury bills as well as continued support to corporates, including some State Owned Enterprises.