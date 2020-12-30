ANG staff spread xmas cheer

Among those spreading the joy were Air Niugini staff who shared the Christmas spirit with people living with disabilities at the Cheshire disAbility Services at Hohola in Port Moresby.

Staff from passenger handling and customer service, International terminal, presented food hampers, toiletries, clothing, fresh vegetables, cake and other gift bags to residents there.

Customer service manager – international terminal, Freda Taralulu, said it is a perfect time to be sharing with the less fortunate and her team is pleased to be able to share with those at the Cheshire home.

“It's a staff initiative, a tradition that we started some years back where we would visit a non-profit, community based organisation during the festive period to share gifts and bring smiles to their faces,” Taralulu highlighted.

“Most of these gifts were purchased by the staff, while others contributed financially towards the purchase of these items. Each year, we choose a different organisation.”

Cheshire disAbility Services PNG's Program Support Officer, Operations, Sam Sarwom, in receiving the items, said these gifts will surely put a smile on someone's face this festive season and thanked Air Niugini staff for a wonderful gesture.

Apart from Cheshire disAbility Services, ANG staff also visited children at the Port Moresby General Hospital.